Try 1 month for 99¢
Rogelio Gonzalez-Huerta

Rogelio Gonzalez-Huerta

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MINI-CASSIA CRIMINAL JUSTICE CENTER

BURLEY— A Nampa man who police say entered a woman’s apartment while she was showering and threatened her with a knife has taken a plea deal.

Rogelio Gonzalez-Huerta, 23, has pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault.

Under the plea agreement, the Cassia County Prosecutor’s Office will dismiss the second part of the charge for use of a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of trespassing and false imprisonment.

The prosecutor and defense will both recommend a sentence of three to five years in prison and ask that the sentence be suspended and for Gonzalez-Huerta to be placed on probation under standard terms.

Cassia County deputies were called to the woman’s apartment in May and found Gonzalez-Huerta inside.

The woman said she was the sister of Gonzalez-Huerta’s ex-girlfriend.

The woman told deputies she was taking a shower when he entered her apartment, put on a black glove and took a knife from his pocket.

He would not allow her to leave the room and told her she didn’t know what her sister had gotten her into her, records said.

The woman ran from the apartment when a friend arrived at her home.

She said Gonzalez-Huerta had followed her out of the apartment saying it was a joke and he wasn’t going to hurt her.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments