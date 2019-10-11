TWIN FALLS — A man on federal probation was caught Thursday night on Chobani property with a pistol in his possession.
Joel Kristopher Featherston, 26, of Twin Falls, was arraigned Friday in Falls County Court on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was met by two federal probation officers at the end of his shift at the Chobani plant around 6:30 p.m., court documents say.
Officers reported finding two boxes of 9 mm ammunition, a Glock 43 pistol and a baggie of methamphetamine in Featherston's backpack.
The gun was reported stolen out of Twin Falls County.
Federal court records show Featherston pleaded guilty last summer to a federal charge of being in possession of an unregistered firearm and was placed on three years of probation. An indictment from February 2018 says Featherston was charged with possessing a shotgun modified to have a shortened barrel.
Bond was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 18.
