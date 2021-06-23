Man is taken to hospital after leading law enforcement on a wild chase to the foothills

TWIN FALLS — A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a wild chase before crashing south of town.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's spokesperson Lori Stewart said several calls came in just before 1 p.m. about a man driving recklessly.

Filer police and the sheriff's department pursued the driver through Twin Falls and into the county, Stewart said.

At some point, the driver changed vehicles before heading south on 3000 East (Blue Lakes Boulevard) but failed to negotiate the corner at Foothill Road, where his vehicle rolled, she said.

The Critical Incident Task Force is investigating due to so many agencies involved, Stewart said.

