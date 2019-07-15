TWIN FALLS — One man is in police custody and another man is in the hospital after a stabbing in Twin Falls Monday evening, police said.
Twin Falls Police responded to the stabbing near the 1100 block of Lincoln Street, near Falls Avenue, at 6:56 p.m., according to a statement from the city.
The two men were acquaintances, the statement said. The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. No other information was released by police or the city.
Police were parked at the Mr. Gas Sinclair station and had blocked off a car and some of the gas pumps, but it was unclear if the stabbing happened at the station, which is on the corner of Falls Avenue and Blue Lakes Boulevard, a short distance from Lincoln Street.
