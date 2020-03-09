Man found guilty of injuring girlfriend's baby; mistrial declared on murder charge

TWIN FALLS — A jury has found a Twin Falls man guilty of two counts of felony injury to a child, but was unable to come to a verdict on a charge of first-degree murder and two other counts of felony child injury.

Joshua Molina, 35, was on trial in the abuse and death of Lyryk Altom, the 20-month-old daughter of his then-girlfriend, Amanda Dunlap.

Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs told the court he wants to re-try the three charges the jury did not find a verdict on.

A status conference hearing is set for April 24.

Dunlap has also been charged with nine counts of injury to a child — eight felonies and one misdemeanor — and first-degree murder in the toddler's death.

A status conference in her case is set for March 16.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dunlap and Lyryk moved into Molina’s home in August 2017.

Lyryk was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center with bleeding in her brain on Oct. 8, 2017. A doctor at St. Luke’s told police he believed her head injuries were caused by non-accidental blunt force trauma. She was flown to a Boise hospital, where she died six days later.