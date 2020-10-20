Man faces arson charges after fire burns Jerome home

JEROME — A Jerome man was arrested and charged with arson after a Sunday fire destroyed a home, motor home, vehicle and a fence.
Dennis R. Vincent faces two charges of arson, one first-degree and the other second-degree, court records said.
Fire and police crews were called Sunday to the fire on Glacier Drive in Jerome. Upon arrival, officers found the home, adjacent motor home, a vehicle and a fence engulfed in flames.
The owner of the home and his girlfriend said that Vincent, the girlfriend's son, set a small fire in the back of the house earlier in the day, which they extinguished, court records said.
Vincent was living in the motor home, parked in the driveway.
The homeowner said he put out the first fire and went back inside the residence to sleep before Vincent set the second fire in a lean-to.
Vincent's mother said Vincent had been up all night doing "weird things," that he had a drug problem and has been trying to take care of him for the last few months. Vincent told her he started the fire to stay warm.
Vincent said he made a pyramid of boxes against the house and covered it with a blanket before going back to the motor home before he saw smoke coming from the area, court records said. When he returned to the backyard he saw a small fire in front of the boxes and he attempted to get a bucket of water to put it out but was unable to find a bucket so he moved boxes out of the way and went to a neighbor's house to get a hose.
"The fire started on the exterior of the house and made its way into the interior," Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl said. "Damage to the home was pretty heavy and the RV and two vehicles in driveway were destroyed."
Vincent, who police said appeared to have burns on his face, was arrested and taken to the Jerome County Jail. He was arraigned Monday, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 29 in Jerome County.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
CESAR SOLIS JR.
Date of birth: April 2, 1990
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the charge of FELONY DOMESTIC BATTERY, and, PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge(s) of D.U.I., and, INJURY TO A CHILD BY TRANSPORTING IN A VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE (X3)
Bond: NO BOND
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 18.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
HEATHER MANDELL ELGIN
Date of birth: Oct. 5, 1989
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 115 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Dyed blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge(s) POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (x2)
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 11.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
KYLE WADE FEATHERSTON
Date of birth: Sept. 4, 1997
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (x2)
Bond: $80,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 4
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Chaz Golding
Date of birth: June 30, 1987
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Sept. 27.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MARY ELIZABETH MURPHY
Date of birth: Dec. 31, 1976
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (X2)
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Sept. 20.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MARK PAIVA
Date of birth: July 12, 1984
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 202 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE and DISTURBING THE PEACE
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Sept. 13.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSHUA ADAM ADAIR
Date of birth: Sept. 27, 1977
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 185 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE WITH NOTICE TO SEEK ENHANCED PENALTY, a felony
Bond: NO BOND
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Aug. 29.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID WILLIAM FENNEWALD
Date of birth: Dec. 20, 1983
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 175 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT and MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Aug. 9.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID DARRELL GARDNER
Date of birth: Nov. 20, 1965
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of STALKING IN THE FIRST DEGREE
Bond: NO BOND
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Aug. 9.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
LOGAN GROVER
Date of birth: June 11, 1992
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 177 pounds
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE on the original charge(s) of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, BURGLARY
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 19.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
KAYLA CHEYENNE WHISLER
Date of birth: June 8, 1992
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 165 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charge(s) of POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 19.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
LOUIS SIMUEL SMOTHERS
Date of birth: Sept. 17, 1963
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Black
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of VIDEO VOYEURISM
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 12.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JONATHAN ANTHONY LUNA
Date of birth: May 24, 1970
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 5.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SCOTT PATRICK FRAVEL
Date of birth: Sept. 11, 1986
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 28.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SAMANTHA RAE GOMEZ
Date of birth: April 2, 1992
Height: 5 feet 2 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 156 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, GRAND THEFT
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 14.
