Man faces arson charges after fire burns Jerome home

JEROME — A Jerome man was arrested and charged with arson after a Sunday fire destroyed a home, motor home, vehicle and a fence.

Dennis R. Vincent faces two charges of arson, one first-degree and the other second-degree, court records said.

Fire and police crews were called Sunday to the fire on Glacier Drive in Jerome. Upon arrival, officers found the home, adjacent motor home, a vehicle and a fence engulfed in flames.

The owner of the home and his girlfriend said that Vincent, the girlfriend's son, set a small fire in the back of the house earlier in the day, which they extinguished, court records said.

Vincent was living in the motor home, parked in the driveway.

The homeowner said he put out the first fire and went back inside the residence to sleep before Vincent set the second fire in a lean-to.

Vincent's mother said Vincent had been up all night doing "weird things," that he had a drug problem and has been trying to take care of him for the last few months. Vincent told her he started the fire to stay warm.