TWIN FALLS — A man charged in an assault and theft of a Cadillac Escalade pleaded guilty Friday to the robbery.
Johny Hernandez, 27, appeared before Fifth District Judge Roger B. Harris at the Twin Falls County Judicial Annex with his attorney, Steven McRae, for an arraignment.
Hernandez and four others were charged after a woman was lured to a meeting on11th Avenue East in the early hours of June 15. Police say the woman was then assaulted and her Cadillac Escalade stolen.
Harris informed Hernandez that the robbery charge carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, along with a potential $50,000 fine.
After reviewing Hernandez's rights, Harris proceeded to review the plea agreement, which stipulated a prison sentence of four to 12 years, along with fines and restitution. Charges in a separate case of resisting or obstructing an officer will also be dropped as part of the plea deal.
The charges Harris read detailing the robbery mentioned two of Hernandez's co-defendants, Tia Garcia and Christopher Garrett.
When Harris asked Hernandez to describe what he did to warrant his guilty plea, Hernandez said he helped Helena and Christopher Herrera steal the Escalade, not Garrett and Garcia.
A pre-sentence investigation was waived, and Deputy Prosecutor Stanley Holloway told Harris that a previous report from 2014 would suffice, since Hernandez has only been out of custody for a short time after that previous conviction, and he is currently on parole.
Hernandez's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 21.
