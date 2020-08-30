Man dead in Twin Falls shooting

TWIN FALLS — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in Twin Falls, a police statement said.
Twin Falls Police units responded to a report of a shooting at 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Washington Street North
Officers found the body of a man in an alley with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, the Twin Falls County Coroner, Idaho State Police, the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, the Jerome Police Department, Twin Falls Fire Department, and Magic Valley Regional Paramedics all assisted in the investigation.
Officers secured the scene and conducted several interviews. Police are not releasing the victim’s name until family notifications are complete.
Police ask anyone with information to call 208-735-4357, extension 1.
PHOTOS: Magic Valley Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSHUA ADAM ADAIR
Date of birth: Sept. 27, 1977
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 185 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE WITH NOTICE TO SEEK ENHANCED PENALTY, a felony
Bond: NO BOND
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Aug. 29.
DAVID WILLIAM FENNEWALD
Date of birth: Dec. 20, 1983
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 175 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT and MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY
Bond: $150,000
Posted Aug. 9.
DAVID DARRELL GARDNER
Date of birth: Nov. 20, 1965
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of STALKING IN THE FIRST DEGREE
Bond: NO BOND
Posted Aug. 9.
LOGAN GROVER
Date of birth: June 11, 1992
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 177 pounds
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE on the original charge(s) of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, BURGLARY
Bond: $100,000
Posted July 19.
KAYLA CHEYENNE WHISLER
Date of birth: June 8, 1992
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 165 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charge(s) of POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $75,000
Posted July 19.
LOUIS SIMUEL SMOTHERS
Date of birth: Sept. 17, 1963
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Black
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of VIDEO VOYEURISM
Bond: No Bond
Posted July 12.
JONATHAN ANTHONY LUNA
Date of birth: May 24, 1970
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Bond: No Bond
Posted July 5.
SCOTT PATRICK FRAVEL
Date of birth: Sept. 11, 1986
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
Posted June 28.
SAMANTHA RAE GOMEZ
Date of birth: April 2, 1992
Height: 5 feet 2 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 156 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, GRAND THEFT
Bond: No Bond
Posted June 14.
SUSAN FAYE FREER
Date of birth: Dec. 1, 1978
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 150 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER
Bond: No Bond
Posted May 31.
JOEY THOMAS TREVINO
Date of birth: July 12, 1990
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 196 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, FENTANYL, a felony
Bond: $100,000
Posted May 24.
BRANDON JAMES BROWN
Date of birth: May 23, 2001
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 165 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of FORGERY Bond: $100,000
Posted May 17.
OCTAVIANNA MARIE MENDOZA
Date of birth: Sept. 21, 1980
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 150 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE – FREQUENTING PLACE WHERE USED OR MANUFACTURED, a felony
Bond: No Bond
Posted May 10.
LENORE IRENE PRESCOTT
Date of birth: June 28, 1974
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 120 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
Bond: $75,000
Posted May 3.
RAYMOND REECE DECKER
Date of birth: Sept. 8, 1976
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 245 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF COURT COMPLIANCE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
Bond: $75,000
Posted April 26.
KELLI BRYN TAYLOR
Date of birth: July 28, 1992
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 100 pounds
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, x2
Bond: $15,000
Posted April 18.
FARRON IRA MOORE
Date of birth: Oct. 3, 1965
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 267 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, a felony, and OPEN CONTAINER
Bond: $75,000
Posted April 4.
DAVID DARRELL GARDNER
Date of birth: Nov. 20, 1965
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of STALKING IN THE FIRST DEGREE.
Bond: No bond
Posted April 4.
MICHAEL STEVEN MASE
Date of birth: Sept. 16, 1986
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 175 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of WILLFUL CONCEALMENT AND LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT.
Bond: $50,000
Posted March 28
TYLER KEITH GIFFORD
Date of birth: Jan. 31, 1992
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 140 pounds
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation and failure to appear at drug court on the original charges of grand theft and criminal possession of a financial transaction card
Bond: None
Posted March 15
