Man dead in Twin Falls shooting

TWIN FALLS — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in Twin Falls, a police statement said.

Twin Falls Police units responded to a report of a shooting at 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Washington Street North

Officers found the body of a man in an alley with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, the Twin Falls County Coroner, Idaho State Police, the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, the Jerome Police Department, Twin Falls Fire Department, and Magic Valley Regional Paramedics all assisted in the investigation.

Officers secured the scene and conducted several interviews. Police are not releasing the victim’s name until family notifications are complete.

Police ask anyone with information to call 208-735-4357, extension 1.

