Man charged with murder in Jerome shooting

JEROME — A Jerome man is charged with second-degree murder after police say he shot and killed another man Friday night during a scuffle.

Jonathan Bonilla-Carvajal died from a gunshot wound just before midnight Friday at St. Luke's Jerome.

Jose Valdez-Castillo was arraigned Monday in Jerome County Court on felony charges of second-degree murder, intent to commit a serious felony and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. His bond was set at $500,000.

Jose Valdez-Castillo pointed a rifle at another man, but when the shooting was over, Bonilla-Carvajal — who had been invited over to have a beer — was the one who was shot, court records said.

The incident arose after a Friday argument between Valdez-Castillo’s sister, Guadalupe Valdez-Castillo, and her boyfriend, Jaime Garcia Jr., court documents say. Garcia had kicked Guadalupe Valdez-Castillo out of his house that day, records said.

That night, Jose Valdez-Castillo, 25, arrived at a mobile home occupied by Garcia, Bonilla-Carvajal and others near the Gooding County line, north of Interstate 84.