Man charged with murder in Jerome shooting
breaking

JEROME — A Jerome man is charged with second-degree murder after police say he shot and killed another man Friday night during a scuffle.

Jonathan Bonilla-Carvajal died from a gunshot wound just before midnight Friday at St. Luke's Jerome.

Jose Valdez-Castillo was arraigned Monday in Jerome County Court on felony charges of second-degree murder, intent to commit a serious felony and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. His bond was set at $500,000.

Jose Valdez-Castillo pointed a rifle at another man, but when the shooting was over, Bonilla-Carvajal — who had been invited over to have a beer — was the one who was shot, court records said.

The incident arose after a Friday argument between Valdez-Castillo’s sister, Guadalupe Valdez-Castillo, and her boyfriend, Jaime Garcia Jr., court documents say. Garcia had kicked Guadalupe Valdez-Castillo out of his house that day, records said.

That night, Jose Valdez-Castillo, 25, arrived at a mobile home occupied by Garcia, Bonilla-Carvajal and others near the Gooding County line, north of Interstate 84.

Garcia told police Jose Valdez-Castillo confronted him, put the barrel of a rifle into his chest and asked what Garcia did to his sister. Garcia told police he said "If you're going to do it, do it," and Valdez-Castillo seemed to pull the trigger, although the rifle did not fire. Garcia and Jose Valdez-Castillo then began fighting over the rifle. Valdez-Castillo fired the rifle several times.

Another man in the home heard Bonilla-Carvajal say he'd been hit, court documents said.

Records say Jose Valdez-Castillo then drove away and dumped the rifle, a black Smith & Wesson M&P, on a farm in Wendell. He told deputies that the gun was not his — he said he had taken it from someone during an altercation Friday night — and that both he and his sister had been threatened. His sister’s residence had been shot at, Valdez-Castillo said.

Sheriff’s deputies obtained a warrant to search Jose Valdez-Castillo’s phone where they reported finding videos and photos of Jose Valdez-Castillo shooting the rifle, deputies said. An initial search of the phone revealed no evidence of the threatening texts Jose Valdez-Castillo had mentioned, court documents said.

Two men carried Bonilla-Carvajal out of the mobile home and placed him into the car of a man who happened to be driving away from a home next door. Bonilla-Carvajal was alive during at least part of the drive to St. Luke’s Jerome Medical Center, and told the driver that Jose Valdez-Castillo, known as Pepe, had shot him, court records said. Bonilla-Carvajal died at the hospital just before midnight.

Court records show Jose Valdez-Castillo is a felon on supervised parole.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 26.

PHOTOS: Magic Valley Most Wanted

