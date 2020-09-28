Man charged with DUI in crash that injured infant, family

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man drove drunk and caused a crash that injured a 1-year-old boy and his family, court records say.
Richard L. Thomas Jr. has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without privileges.
Court records say police were called about 10:40 p.m. Sept. 21 for a disturbance at Buffalo Wild Wings. A manager had called after Thomas left the restaurant “possibly highly intoxicated” after drinking.
Five minutes later, a crash involving the car Thomas left in was called in at Blue Lakes Boulevard and Second Avenue East, about three miles south of Buffalo Wild Wings. Two adults and a 1-year-old boy were in the car. The baby was unresponsive and was taken to the hospital. Police said he was treated for injuries and released later in the week.
When police arrived, they found two men holding onto Thomas. Witnesses told police Thomas had tried to run from the scene.
“I could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Mr. Thomas’s mouth,” an officer wrote in a police report. “Mr. Thomas also had bloodshot eyes, was slurring his speech and having a hard time keeping his balance.”
Court records say Thomas failed field sobriety tests and refused to a breathalyzer or blood draw. Police received a judge’s warrant for a blood draw, and Thomas was taken to the emergency room, where the blood draw was performed.
Police said Thomas’ driver’s license was suspended from previous DUIs.
Thomas was arraigned Tuesday and his bond was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Friday.
