TWIN FALLS — A man facing multiple felonies related to a burglary and a shooting entered a guilty plea Tuesday morning.

Enrique Vielmas, 21, appeared before Senior District Judge Barry Wood at the Twin Falls County Judicial Annex for what was scheduled as a pretrial hearing.

Instead, Vielmas' attorney, Doug Emery, presented the court with paperwork for a guilty plea in the two cases pending against his client.

Vielmas was charged with burglary and grand theft in one case stemming from the June theft of $1,000 from a home in the 400 block of Diamond Avenue.

He was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm into a house after that same house was the target of a drive-by shooting on June 29.

As part of the plea agreement, Vielmas entered the guilty plea to the burglary and grand theft felonies.

The other charges were dismissed.

The plea agreement recommends a sentence of five to 10 years in prison, plus fines, restitution and court costs.

Another point of the plea agreement prevents Vielmas from facing any additional charges from the ongoing open investigation into the matters, Emery said.

Vielmas is scheduled to be sentenced on these charges on Jan. 13 in Jerome, the same time he is scheduled to be sentenced on Jerome County charges of eluding police officers.

Vielmas entered a guilty plea to those charges on Oct. 28.

