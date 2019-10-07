HAILEY — A Fairfield man has been charged in a string of burglaries.
Zackariah Levi Kandler, 31, was arrested by detectives from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday following an investigation, according to a statement from the office.
Investigators believe Kandler entered or attempted to enter at least five homes with unlocked back doors, the statement said.
He was arraigned Friday in Blaine County Magistrate Court, with bond set at $50,000. Kandler remains in custody in the Blaine County Detention Center.
