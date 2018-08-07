BURLEY — A Paul man accused of robbing a Burley Mr. Gas with a rifle in May has taken a plea deal offered by the Cassia County Prosecutor’s Office.
Gregori Bracamontes-Martinez, 20, pleaded guilty to felony robbery in exchange for the prosecutor’s office dismissing the felony enhancement charge for the use of a deadly weapon and felony counts of burglary and criminal conspiracy.
Cassia County Sheriff deputies said Bracamontes-Martinez and his brother Jesus Bracamontes, 23, also of Paul, entered the Overland Avenue store at 8th Street with Gergori Bracamontes-Martinez carrying the rifle.
Jesus Bracamontes put $2 on the counter near the cash register and tried to purchase a lighter and Gregori Bracamontes told the cashier to open the register and give him money.
The pair then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Deputies said Bracamontes-Martinez fled the area after the robbery in a 2003 green Ford Expedition, which was reported stolen in Minidoka County. The vehicle broke down on him in Maryland.
Cassia County Sheriff deputies arrested him when he arrived back in Burley on a Greyhound bus.
Police in Maryland recovered the firearm that was used in the robbery in some weeds next to a Walmart. The vehicle was also found.
Under the agreement, the prosecutor will recommend a 10-year prison sentence with three years fixed time and the state can request fees and restitution. Bracamontes-Martinez can argue for the sentence that he thinks is fair.
The judge is not bound or obligated to follow the state’s recommendation.
The maximum sentence for robbery is imprisonment for not less than 5 years to life and a $50,000 fine.
Bracamontes-Martinez wrote in court documents that he is guilty of the crime because “I robbed Mr. Gas.”
Jesus Bracamontes was charged with the same counts as his brother. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A jury trial in the case is set at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 19.
