Kenneth Sartin

In this file photo, Kenneth Sartin attends a hearing at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A man pleaded guilty Monday to felony aggravated assault for firing a gun 10 times inside his home while children were present.

Kenneth D. Sartin, 41, of Twin Falls also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of injury to a child.

A plea agreement with the state allowed for the dismissal of one felony count of malicious injury to property and one misdemeanor count of exhibition or use of a deadly weapon.

Sartin and a woman returned from a March 2 birthday party, where he'd been drinking, court records say. Once in the house, an argument escalated and Sartin began firing a gun in the bedroom.

Two children, ages 12 and 14, were in the home at the time. One of them called 911.

Sartin could face four to eight years in prison, the plea agreement said.

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 15. Sartin remains in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail.

