Man charged after chasing boy on bike takes plea deal

Michael C. Guizar

Michael C. Guizar

 COURTESY PHOTO BY THE CASSIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

BURLEY — A local man charged after police said he chased a boy riding a bicycle with his pickup and ran over the boy’s bike has changed his plea Monday to guilty of charges of felony aggravated assault with a weapons enhancement and to reckless driving in a related case, court records show.

He will plead guilty using an Alford plea, which means he does not admit to all the elements of the charge but the state may have enough evidence to convict him.

Guizar is set for a sentence hearing at 2 p.m. Aug. 15 in Cassia County District Court.

He was charged in July after a private surveillance video showed a man in a gray pickup chasing a boy at the Burley Skate Park.

One video showed him driving over the grass at the public park and another video showed him driving up on the grass and sidewalk with the boy jumping off his bike and running.

Screen shot

This screen shot of a Facebook video widely circulated shows the driver of a pickup that chased a boy on a bicycle near the Burley skate park on Friday and then ran over the boy's bike after he jumped off of it in July.

In the video, it appeared Guizar’s pickup then struck the bicycle.

Under the plea agreement, the state will recommend a sentence of five years in prison with an additional 10 years indeterminate for the aggravated assault charge with a weapons enhancement.

For the reckless driving charge, the state will recommend 180 days in jail, $1,000 fine and driver’s license suspension.

The prosecutor may request statutory fees and restitution on all filed charged.

In exchange, the prosecutor agrees to dismiss all other charges.

