Man arrested on drug charge following reported kidnapping

KIMBERLY — A man who police suspected was taking a kidnapped 18-year-old woman to Las Vegas was arraigned on drug charges in Twin Falls Monday.

Billy Joe Gerst, 35, was arraigned in Twin Falls County court on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Police initially arrested Gerst on suspicion of kidnapping, but as of Monday he was only charged with the drug offenses.

Kimberly Police Chief Jeff Perry said they received an alert from Idaho State Police to be on the lookout for Gerst and the 18-year-old after her mother reported her daughter said she was being held in a car by a man with a gun. The car was headed from Boise toward Twin Falls. Police requested the cellphone be "pinged" to find it, and dispatchers used information from the mother that the teen sent in texts to help find the car at milepost 1 on Idaho Highway 50 near Kimberly.

Just before 5 a.m., Kimberly Police were at Red Cap Corner — Idaho 50 and 3500 East — when they spotted a car flashing its lights at them before continuing on to U.S. Highway 30. Police followed the car, which pulled over, court records said.

Police said the woman was driving and complied with their requests to get out of the car, but when they shouted commands at Gerst, he didn't respond. The woman told police Gerst said he had a gun and was passed out in the car.

Police blocked Kimberly Road for about a half hour while responding.

Gerst finally got out of the car when officers said they had a police dog with them, court records said. Several times, police said, he reached down toward his pants and sweatshirt pocket, which had a bulge in it. When searched, police did not find a gun on Gerst or in the car, court records said. After police told Gerst he was under arrest on suspicion of kidnapping, he requested an attorney.

Police reported finding a bag of marijuana in a compartment behind the stereo and a pipe on the passenger-side floor in the car.

When police asked the 18-year-old to explain what happened, she said she had gone to a friend's house who had moved in with Gerst. He began joking he was going to take her to Las Vegas because she had just turned 18, she said. At first she thought nothing of it, but soon became nervous when he continued talking about it at a gas station where they had gone to get snacks, court records said.

Back in the car, she said, Gerst said things that made her feel like she couldn't leave and groped her several times as he drove, court records said.

By the time the two were in Mountain Home, she told police, she had to grab the wheel several times as Gerst began to pass out. She said she began to feel trapped and believed he would shoot her if she tried to leave and was only able to text her mother when Gerst would fall asleep or pass out, court records said.

Eventually, Gerst pulled over "somewhere before Wendell" and switched seats so the woman began to drive. She told police she was nervous they wouldn't notice her flashing her lights as she passed by their patrol car.

A pretrial conference for Gerst is set for March 22.

