Man arrested on assault charges but not clear if he was involved in fatal shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Police say a man charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon had been at the scene of a deadly shooting, but prosecutors won't say if he was involved in the shooting.

Police responded to a report of a fight and possible gunshot at the Fawnbrook Apartments, near Filmore Street and Pole Line Road, at about 2 a.m. Saturday. They later found the body of a man who had died of a gunshot wound in the complex.

One resident of the apartment complex told them he saw three men fighting in a grassy area, according to a police report.

As the man approached, a man who police later said was Christopher Gonzales, grabbed an object from a car and chased the victim back inside his apartment. Gonzales then began shouting threats at the victim before leaving on foot, the report says.

Two other apartment residents said they witnessed the altercation.

Police searched a vehicle and found a metal pipe they believe Gonzales used, the report says.

Gonzales, 31, was arrested later Saturday at a downtown home.