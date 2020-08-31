 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Twin Falls shooting death
TWIN FALLS — A 23-year-old Jerome man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man.

Miguel Antonio Alarcon was arrested without incident at a local motel at about 4 a.m. Monday, police said. A first-degree murder warrant had been issued for him for the shooting death of Miguel Eszuval, 24, of Jerome.

Police say Eszuval was shot at 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the alley near the 300 block of Washington Street North.

