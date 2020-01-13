BURLEY — A man being booked into jail on charges he stole from Walmart unwittingly tipped police off to another crime when he asked if he was also being charged with grand theft auto.
Manuel Jacuinde, 29, was arrested on Jan. 3 at the North Burley Walmart, court records show. After he was booked in jail, police recovered a stolen vehicle in Heyburn using the car's GPS.
A woman told police she picked Jacuinde up in Burley on Dec. 2 to give him a ride to Heyburn. She said she stopped briefly at a house to check on a friend who had fallen earlier that day. She was inside her friend’s home less than five minutes when Jucuinde drove off in the maroon Chevrolet Cruise that belonged to the woman’s sister.
You have free articles remaining.
Jacuinde was also charged on Jan. 3 in Minidoka County with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, petit theft and resisting arrest.
A preliminary hearing in Minidoka County is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and another hearing in Cassia County is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.