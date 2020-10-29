 Skip to main content
Man arrested after shooting cans in Twin Falls backyard
Twin Falls police responded to a man shooting cans in his yard Thursday afternoon.

TWIN FALLS — A man shooting cans in his backyard prompted police to respond Thursday afternoon.

The man was shooting the cans with a .22 in his yard on Adams Street near Filer Avenue before 5 p.m.

Police responded with an armored vehicle, briefly blocking both streets. Officers took the man into custody on a charge of discharging a firearm in city limits, Lt. Terry Thueson said. His name has not been released.

No one was injured, police said.

