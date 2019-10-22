TWIN FALLS — One of the men charged in a Walmart burglary while impersonating Homeland Security officers entered a not guilty plea Monday.
Aaron Keith Altes, 44, appeared before Fifth District Judge Roger B. Harris at the Twin Falls County Judicial Annex for his arraignment, and pleaded not guilty to four felonies.
Altes, along with Thomas Wildman, 38, went to the Walmart on Cheney Drive on Aug. 29, dressed in black and wearing badges on lanyards around their necks, court documents say. Wildman also carried a pistol in a holster. They left the store without paying for about $750 in merchandise.
Both men told Walmart employees they were Homeland Security and CIA officers.
You have free articles remaining.
Altes faces two burglary charges, for which the maximum sentence could be 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. He is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, having been found with methamphetamine when he was arrested, police say. The maximum sentence for that charge is seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
On the charge of unlawful exercise of police officer functions, the maximum jail sentence is five years.
Altes’ trial is scheduled for March 10, 2020. He remains in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.