CALDWELL — Police say a Tuesday night domestic fight in Caldwell escalated into a woman being held at knifepoint and the suspect crashing into a power pole while driving drunk with the woman’s child in the vehicle.
Law enforcement’s search for Jeffrey Southern, 50, began around 10:26 p.m. Tuesday when police responded to a domestic dispute at a Caldwell mobile home park in the 15000 block of Riverside Road.
The woman told police she had been arguing with Southern in their home when he grabbed a butcher knife, threw her onto the bed and threatened to kill her. She told them Southern then grabbed her 3-year-old child and left the house.
A Caldwell police officer later saw the suspect’s vehicle because it hit a power pole near Chicago Street and Franklin Road, but he backed up and left, according to reports.
Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, law enforcement again reportedly saw Southern — pulled over and pouring gasoline into his pickup’s tank — and attempted to stop him. According to police affidavits, Southern sped away from law enforcement, reaching speeds of 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Law enforcement was forced to stop its pursuit and lost sight of him.
Southern was picked up early Wednesday in Nampa after someone called dispatch saying a man was at their door asking for gasoline. Deputies went to the home of the reporting person around 12:37 a.m. and found Southern with the child and vehicle.
He faces charges of aggravated assaulted, felony injury to child, felony eluding, use of a deadly weapon, driving under the influence and failing to notify police of an accident.
He remains in custody with bond set at $250,000. His next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 16.
