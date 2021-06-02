 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Malta man charged with attempted murder set to change plea on lesser charge
0 comments
breaking top story

Malta man charged with attempted murder set to change plea on lesser charge

{{featured_button_text}}
Nolverto Jorge Casas-Inga

Nolverto Jorge Casas-Inga

BURLEY — A Malta man charged with attempted murder after a birthday party stabbing is set to change his plea to a lesser charge.

According to court records, Nolverto Jorge Casas-Inga is set to enter an Alford plea to a felony aggravated battery charge at 2 p.m. June 14 in Cassia County District Court.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

By using an Alford plea a defendant claims to be innocent or does not admit to all the elements of a charge, but admits prosecutors likely have enough evidence to find them guilty.

Casas-Inga was arrested in October after police said he stabbed a man nine times with a large kitchen knife during a birthday party in Cassia County.

Casas-Inga told officers that he had been in a fight with the man and he had grabbed the knife during the fight, police said.

May crime report: School shooting, murder trial, sex offender lawsuit and more

Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.

+4
Witness says Rodriguez 'disposed of' Regina Krieger
Mini-cassia
breaking top story

Witness says Rodriguez 'disposed of' Regina Krieger

  • Laurie Welch
  • 0

Tena told the jury during the previous hearing that he’d had a conversation with Rodriguez at a Rupert pond where two young girls were fishing and one of the girls reminded Rodriguez of Krieger — and Rodriguez spoke of the murder to Tena.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coaches, players call out NBA fans' bad behavior

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: What's cooking in Magic Valley jails?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News