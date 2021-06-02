Malta man charged with attempted murder set to change plea on lesser charge

BURLEY — A Malta man charged with attempted murder after a birthday party stabbing is set to change his plea to a lesser charge.

According to court records, Nolverto Jorge Casas-Inga is set to enter an Alford plea to a felony aggravated battery charge at 2 p.m. June 14 in Cassia County District Court.

By using an Alford plea a defendant claims to be innocent or does not admit to all the elements of a charge, but admits prosecutors likely have enough evidence to find them guilty.

Casas-Inga was arrested in October after police said he stabbed a man nine times with a large kitchen knife during a birthday party in Cassia County.

Casas-Inga told officers that he had been in a fight with the man and he had grabbed the knife during the fight, police said.

