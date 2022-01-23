Magic Valley's Missing and Murdered: What happened to Kevin Bowman?

Magic Valley's Missing and Murdered This story is the second in a multi-part series on unsolved cases of missing and murdered people in south-central Idaho. Each story will run in Sunday's Times-News and online at Magicvalley.com.

TWIN FALLS — On May 7, 2011, a hunter hiking in a remote area east of Wells, Nevada, stumbled upon a 1997 red Mercury Tracer.

Windows down, packrats inside, it was obvious the vehicle had been there for a while. The hunter reported it to police and when they ran the license plate the discovery brought more questions than answers.

The abandoned vehicle belonged to Kevin Jay Bowman, who was 33 years old at the time and also missing.

Eleven years later the circumstances around Bowman's disappearance still remain a mystery.

"The Kevin Bowmans of the world, those people get neglected," said Crystal Douglas, who runs the Idaho Cold Cases Facebook page. "Because they aren't young and blonde and pretty or they're not a child, and men get the least attention in cold cases."

Can you help? Anyone who has any information on the case should call the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357. Tipsters can be anonymous.

Who is Kevin Bowman?

Kevin Jay Bowman was born on Sept. 9, 1977. At the time he went missing he was living in Twin Falls at 1221 Monaco Street with a co-worker. Bowman worked as a roofer for Moller Construction.

His physical description is listed as brown hair, brown eyes, 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He has a scar extending from the top of his skull down past his right ear.

Bowman was married to Shawna Barnes but they were reportedly split up.

At the time of his disappearance, Bowman had an arrest warrant out theft in Colorado, said Detective Eric Strassner with the Twin Falls Police Department. It was a nonextraditable warrant meaning it wouldn't have affected him while he lived in Idaho.

On Oct. 5, 2010, his employer accidentally paid him extra, Strassner said.

Keith Moller, owner of Moller Construction and Kevin's boss at the time, said the extra money was approximately $300.

"I personally believe that has nothing to do with Kevin's disappearance," Moller said.

Bowman was well-liked by the crew and was a good worker, Moller said. He was physically very fit and always on-time for work.

Crew members of Bowman's at the time still live locally but could not be reached for comment.

"Kevin deserves our attention and someone to come forward," Moller said.

Moller planned to take the extra money out of Bowman's next paycheck but he never returned to work.

Soon before he disappeared, Bowman bought a 1997 red Mercury Tracer from a local dealership. He also purchased a prepaid phone, on or around Oct. 5, Strassner said.

The last call on the phone was placed Oct. 14, 2010.

Shortly after purchasing the vehicle and phone, Bowman's co-worker who he was living with woke up to find Bowman had packed up his belongings and left.

No one reported him missing until Jan. 21, 2011.

"His mother who lived in California hadn't heard from him during the holidays and found that to be odd," Strassner said.

Four months later, his Tracer would be found along the side of I-80 in Nevada, two hours from Twin Falls.

"It was like way off the main road; odd place for a car to be found," Strassner said. "You had to try to get the car where it was."

Because it had been exposed to the elements for so long, there was no forensic information recovered, he said. Bowman's luggage and keys were found inside.

Located in an area of thick sagebrush, bushes and small trees, the car was resting against a tree, Strassner said. The driver-side mirror was broken off but the damage was considered minor.

"There was nothing that would determine there was foul play at the vehicle," Strassner said. "It was just abandoned way off the road in an odd spot, definitely suspicious."

Law enforcement combed the area around the car and didn't find any evidence to suggest that Bowman was deceased in that area, he said.

After finding the vehicle, no new developments have been released.

Bowman's case didn't receive the same attention as someone like Gabby Petito who disappeared from Wyoming last summer. Petito's case gathered national attention and the public actively helped produce tips, said Douglas.

"Take Kevin Bowman, what year did he go missing and what happened to him in Twin Falls before his car was found in Nevada, people will be like 'Who?'" she said.

Douglas has operated the Idaho Cold Cases Facebook page since 2014 and now has more than 37,000 followers. She started the project after realizing how hard it was to find updated, accurate information on cold cases.

"It bloomed from Facebook to getting the cold case playing cards up into our prison system in 2015," she said.

The first deck of cards featured 52 unsolved Idaho cases, dating from 1968 to 2012. The Idaho Department of Correction paid a portion of the total cost to produce 2,100 decks for inmates at prisons around the state, the Idaho Statesman reported in 2016.

Douglas' goal of creating the cards and highlighting cases on Facebook is to keep victims' faces alive.

"The families do appreciate the public's response because then they know their loved one isn't forgotten," she said.

Douglas hopes people with information regarding Bowman's case know there are different avenues of coming forward, some of which are anonymous.

"Are you comfortable going to the grave with what you know and not helping the victim's family?" she said.

Solving a crime doesn't happen the same way it does on TV, Strassner said.

"This isn’t CSI," he said. "A lot of time cases get solved with the help of other people."

The public also tends to assume that police aren't doing anything if no new information is being released, Douglas said. Police's only responsibility is to the victims and their families. Some updates are kept from the public to preserve the investigation, she said.

Strassner was given Bowman's file in 2019 to give it a fresh set of eyes.

“We never close our missing person cases till we have evidence to close it down," he said. “As cops, we always think the worst but there is no information that he (Bowman) is not with us. Somebody out there knows something."

Recent Idaho Cold Cases with new information Angie Dodge was murdered on June 13, 1996. Brian Dripps pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and rape on June 8, 2021. Christopher Tapp spent more than two decades behind bars after he was wrongly accused of Doge's murder.

Regina Kreiger was murdered in 1995 at the age of 14. Gilberto Flores Rodriguez was arrested in 2019 based on the testimonies of three witnesses. On Oct. 15, 2021, he received a life sentence for her death.

Raymond Jones disappeared in 1968 at the age of 39 years old while he was hunting for mountain goats in central Idaho's Lemhi County. His body was found on Sept. 17, 2021.

Daralyn Johnson was nine years old when she was murdered in 1982. From Nampa, she disappeared while walking to school at Lincoln Elementary. Charles Fain was wrongly convicted of her death and was cleared by DNA evidence in 2011. In 2020, the DNA led police to David Dalrymple.

Tammy Bristow was 18 years old when she was murdered in 1987 inside of her Sandpoint home. In 2017, detectives were able to use DNA from the scene to arrest William Rey Acosta.

Stephanie Eldredge was 21 years old when she was murdered in 2007. From Idaho Falls, Eldredge was a mother to three young children. Her body was found in 2010, buried in the foothills. Kenneth Jones had been a suspect since her death but was unable to be charged until 2019.

Julius Mihali disappeared from Twin Falls at age 65 on April 4, 2010. Police found that he had killed himself on Nov. 7, 2015, in Las Cruces, N.M.

Winston Arthur Maxey III went missing at age 15 while attempting to hitchhike from Boise to the Oregon coast in 1971. Fifty years later, in 2021, his body was identified thanks to DNA. Maxey's remains had been found in July of 1971 in Englewood, Ore. Maxey also fathered a daughter but never knew it.

Todd Hofflander disappeared in Idaho County in Sept. of 2010. In January 2021, remains that were found the previous year, were confirmed to be Hofflander.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0