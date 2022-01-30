Magic Valley's Missing and Murdered: What happened to Glenn Cawley?

TWIN FALLS — Navy veteran Glenn Cawley was ambushed and murdered — execution-style — in his home west of town in March 2015.

The killer forced Glenn to kneel, then fired a shotgun blast into the back of his head, Glenn’s sister-in-law, Edie Cawley, told the Times-News.

Nearly seven years later, the horrific murder is still unsolved.

Edie Cawley and Glenn’s sister, Nancy Mayhan, both of whom live out of state, are distraught, frustrated over the lack of incriminating evidence at the scene of the murder which some now consider a cold case.

Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs, however, doesn’t consider the homicide to be a cold case.

“It’s an open case. ‘Cold case’ is kind of a media term,” Loebs said. “Open means unsolved and still being worked on as much as evidence and analysis allows.

“Any unsolved murder remains an open case until we either catch and charge the killer, find out he’s dead himself, or determine that the cause of death was other than murder.”

‘I miss him so much’

Glenn and Mayhan were close growing up in Maryland.

“Dad was in the Navy and we moved a lot,” she said in a recent phone call.

She remembers the two of them, just two years apart, playing with his GI Joes and her Barbies.

“We were polar opposites,” she said. “I’m outgoing; he was laid back.”

The two remained close — especially after their brother, Roy, died — and talked often on the phone.

Glenn was always there for Mayhan and she said she knew that, as their parents aged, Glenn would be there for them too.

Glenn moved his family to Twin Falls to be near his parents, who were then living in Idaho Falls, Mayhan said. He visited them once a month.

Glenn turned 55 in 2014, and he and his then-teenage daughter drove to Idaho Falls to celebrate his birthday with his parents.

That birthday celebration was the last time Mayhan saw her brother.

“He was a sensitive man,” she said. “He felt things and felt them deeply.

“God, I miss him so much.”

A puzzling murder

Glenn married his wife, Lillian, in 1998. Lillian Cawley had been married twice before and had two sons by her other husbands. Their daughter was born a couple of years after Glenn and Lillian married.

The family moved in 2007 from Maryland to Twin Falls, where Lillian Cawley went to work as a nurse. Eventually, she began traveling out of state for her job.

In 2015, Glenn and his 15-year-old daughter lived in a rental home a few miles west of town, while his wife lived in California. Glenn was taking business courses at the College of Southern Idaho.

On March 12, 2015, Glenn, as usual, returned home from his classes at CSI, Mayhan told the Times-News. He walked in through the side door of his rural home and down a hall where his body was later found — ambushed from behind — with his set of keys still in his hand.

Earlier that afternoon, Lillian Cawley called the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office from California to ask for a welfare check on her husband, who, she said, had stopped returning her text messages.

Mayhan told the Times-News that such spotty communication wasn’t unusual between the couple. Glenn told his sister that he and his estranged wife went days without speaking.

Deputies went to the home, which was locked up. Nothing looked unusual from the outside, Mayhan said, so the deputies waited for Glenn’s daughter, who’d been studying with a friend but was expected to return home.

The daughter arrived at the house at about 7:30 p.m. and unlocked the side door, walked down the hall ahead of the deputies, screamed, and ran out of the house.

“Glenn was splattered everywhere,” Edie Cawley told the Times-News in 2017. “...We probably could bear it a little better if he was just shot. But no. Shot in the back of the head? It was terrible.”

Besides the blood, little evidence remained at the scene — so little that the murder was not immediately made public for fear of jeopardizing the case.

The sheriff’s office waited four days to release information to protect its investigation, spokesperson Lori Stewart told the Times-News at the time.

“At that point on that night, we felt it wasn’t in anybody’s best interest to put it out,” Stewart said. “We didn’t believe the public, in general, was in any danger.”

A Times-News reporter reached out to Lillian Cawley on March 16, 2015. She said the sheriff’s office had shared few details about its investigation and offered few details herself.

Glenn “was a loving father, a member of the CSI Honor Society, and he was killed by a gun,” she said. “That’s all I know at this point.”

Neither Lillian Cawley nor her now-adult daughter, both of whom live in Twin Falls, have since offered any comment on the murder. They say they are trying to put it behind them.

A suspect surfaces

Seven months after Glenn’s murder, SIRCOMM dispatch received a call from the Cawley residence. An armed intruder was breaking into the house, the caller said.

Knowing the history of the residence, responding deputies parked about 400 yards to the north and “made a tactical approach,” Twin Falls Sheriff’s Sgt. Dan Thom wrote in his report of the Oct. 28, 2015, incident.

A 6-foot-4-inch, 280-pound man wearing a dark hoodie then came out of the home with a coffee cup in his right hand, Thom wrote. When confronted, the man ducked back into the residence and shut the door.

The man, who was later identified as Lillian Cawley’s longtime boyfriend Michael Anthony Southerland, reopened the door after ditching the fully loaded Glock Model 21 pistol he routinely carried on his hip and surrendered.

Southerland, known to be a convicted felon who was not allowed to possess firearms, was recognized by Detective Travis DeBie from past investigations, DeBie’s report said.

Southerland, who had been living with Lillian Cawley in California and moved into the Cawley home soon after Glenn’s murder, was handcuffed with a double set of cuffs.

A 50-page document obtained from the sheriff’s office through a public-records request by the Times-News details Southerland’s capture and arrest and includes a lengthy inventory of ammunition, suppressors and dozens of firearms and other weapons found at the residence.

Two items of special interest to investigators were the Glock that Southerland carried, which was found under a chair in the living room of the house, and a fully loaded Harrington & Richardson sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun found on in a bedroom. Many of the other firearms had belonged to Glenn.

The illegal possession of firearms case was turned over to the U.S. District Court. Southerland was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 10.

In a sworn affidavit to the court, FBI Special Agent Christopher T. Sheehan said in his Statement of Probably Cause that Lillian Cawley told coworkers she was dating Southerland when her estranged husband was murdered.

“Other evidence connects Southerland to the murder of Glen (sic) Cawley,” Sheehan wrote.

The agent also noted that Southerland was once charged with the 1996 double murder of his stepfather and stepbrother.

“Both Southerland’s step-father and step-brother were also murdered by a shotgun blast to the back of the head,” Sheehan wrote in his probable-cause statement. “Southerland was subsequently found not guilty of these homicides even though he had admitted shooting both subjects to a source.”

In a plea agreement, Southerland pleaded guilty on Feb. 11, 2016, to unlawful possession of the Glock and a Taurus PT Model 709 pistol, and agreed to forfeit the pistols and the sawed-off shotgun.

“Investigators do believe that the defendant is a prime suspect in the murder of Glenn Cawley,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Hurwit told the judge during his sentencing argument. “There’s a lot swirling around … about the ongoing murder investigation, and we can confirm with the court that it still is ongoing.”

Southerland was sentenced June 15, 2016, to 42 months in prison, U.S. Attorney Wendy J. Olson announced. He was released in 2018.

Waiting for justice

Lillian Cawley has remarried twice since Southerland went to prison. When asked by the Times-News if she knew where Southerland is today, she said, “I have no idea.”

Meanwhile, Glenn Cawley’s friends and family are still waiting for justice.

“Most ‘loving’ wives would want to know who murdered their husband and would not stop hounding the investigators for information,” Mayhan said in an email to the Times-News. “It seems very tell-tale that Lillian only wants this investigation to ‘go away.’”

Mayhan’s sister-in-law Edie Cawley agrees.

“It just infuriates me that people can get away with murder,” Edie Cawley told the Times-News just two years after Glenn died. “I didn’t think it could happen.”

The bizarre case still puzzles Loebs, who sat down with the Times-News recently to discuss the case.

“Very early in the case, I had a good idea who was responsible,” Loebs said. At one point, the prosecutor told the Times-News that he felt progress in the case was being made.

But now the trail has gone cold.

“It’s frustrating as a professional to have an open case,” Loebs said.

And even though the FBI’s Sheehan named Southerland as a prime suspect in Glenn’s murder, Sheehan can’t discuss the unsolved murder or speculate on who may be the suspect, FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said.

Because the investigation into Glenn’s murder is still ongoing, neither law enforcement nor the prosecutor’s office can confirm or deny details — details that may someday convict the killer.

The sheriff’s office is frustrated too.

“There’s been a whole lot of speculation and rumors,” Lt. Perry Barnhill told the Times-News last week. “We’re not done with this. We just don’t have any new leads or things to track down.”

Still, Glenn’s family maintains hope of finding the killer.

“Glenn deserves more than these files just gathering dust,” Mayhan said in an email. “We need to keep gathering data about those prime suspects that planned this murder and executed my brother.”

