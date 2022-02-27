Magic Valley Missing and Murdered: What happened to them?

Someone out there knows.

Is it a matter of time before the truth comes out? Or will the full stories of the missing, the murdered and the unidentified be forever unknown?

In the past several weeks, the Times-News has revisited cases that remain unsolved years later.

Tiffani Streling, Kevin Bowman, Glenn Cawley, Jose “Merced” Rodriguez and the Perrine Bridge Jane Doe — all their cases remain unsolved. But they’re not alone. There are many more people across south-central Idaho whose unsolved death or disappearance still haunts their family and friends.

These are some of their stories.

Su Cha Kim

Su Cha Kim, who owned Lee’s Oriental Massage at 1037 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., was killed on May 21, 1997. Kim, who was 54, lived in the rear of the business.

A cook who lived nearby and walked by Kim’s apartment on the way to work noticed her door was open two days in a row and called police.

“She has also these different kinds of clients,” now retired detective Dan Lewin said told the Times-News in 2012. “There’s a wide range of viable suspects in hurting her.”

Eventually, Lewin said, detectives discovered Kim’s credit card was being used in several locations in the Boise area and Ontario, Oregon.

Whoever was using the card went to a gas station and a mall, but the first charge was at another Asian-owned massage parlor in Garden City, he said. Police also had video of the suspect in a gas station, but never had a view of his face.

“We always felt like we were a step behind,” Lewin said.

Detective John Wilson, who died in September, said back in 2012 that he believed more than one person out there knows who killed Kim. It’s just a matter of someone coming forward.

“Inevitably it becomes a part of you,” Lewin said. “We have to speak for the victims.”

As the years go on, Lewin said he can’t help but think of a promise he made to Kim’s sister.

“She said, ‘You find who did this,’” Lewin said. “I looked her in the face and I looked her in the eye and I said ‘I will.’”

Leslie Chouinard

In May 1994, Leslie Chouinard’s daughter came home from school to find her mother dead, a belt wrapped around her neck.

Police said the person who killed Chouinard was most likely known to her.

While police arrested Eddie Aguilar and charged him with Chouinard’s murder, the case was thrown out at Aguilar’s preliminary hearing. Police said Aguilar dated Chouinard for several months before her death.

Prior to being charged, police said, Aguilar admitted to going to Chouinard’s home and said the two got into a fight before he left. Later, Aguilar told them he returned but Chouinard did not answer the door.

About a year after his release, Aguilar’s body was found lying in a Salt Lake City field amid hypodermic syringes.

In 2005, new questions were raised in the case when Christopher C. Chouinard, Leslie Chouinard’s husband, was charged with the kidnapping and rape of two women. Court records indicate Leslie had filed for divorce against Christopher a few months before she died.

That year a detective was assigned to look over the case and came to the conclusion that the original suspect, Aguilar, was still the most likely killer.

Edward Alvarado

Aguilar also was among several suspects in the shooting death of Edward Alvarado outside the Pour Haus bar in November 1991.

“Without any solid evidence coming forward we’re really at a standstill,” Wilson said of the case.

Officers interviewed everyone at the bar, but none admitted to seeing the shooting, he said.

One would-be witness struggles with whether or not they really saw anything, he said. Some people flat-out refuse to talk to police, while some who do come forward prove to be unreliable, he said.

“We know who our players are,” Wilson said. “It’s a matter of who pulled the trigger.”

Patrick Beavers

Patrick Beavers disappeared from his Jerome home the night of April 3, 1997, when he was 24 years old. He cut up his identification card, left his wallet, rifle, coat and tax forms, along with a note.

He also left a note that snowy spring night: “My Will,” he wrote. “Mom gets everything. Sorry but my time here is up. Love you all, no blame. Exsept [sic] my own. P Beavers.”

In 2012, the family told the Times-News they hoped someone knows something or remembers seeing Patrick, a bearded man with brown hair, hazel eyes and a large build, walking that night. The night he left, his mother, Barbara Zysett, said she and her husband, Merle, went to bed while Patrick was still watching movies with his nieces and nephews.

“He said, ‘I need to walk to the bank, to the ATM,’ and he never returned,” Barbara said in 2012.

Beavers’ sister, Sheila Van Zant-Lewis, said her daughter told her Patrick came in her room about midnight, told her he loved her and said goodbye. About 40 people, including from Jerome County Search and Rescue, the county Sheriff’s Office and the Jerome Police Department, searched an area south of Jerome, including the north rim of the Snake River Canyon. One boat and a light airplane helped in the search.

Barbara, who has retinitis pigmentosa, has been legally blind since she was 15. The disease slowly narrows the field of vision over time. Van Zant-Lewis said Patrick had gone to an eye doctor who said he may have inherited the disease shortly before he disappeared. For a while, he wore dark wrap-around glasses because his eyes were sensitive to light.

According to his family, Patrick loved to walk. After the family was in a terrible car accident near Kings Canyon he never drove again, Barbara said. He’d often walk from their Jerome home to Twin Falls, or take an hours-long hike at Massacre Rocks State Park or to Balanced Rock without a second thought, she said.

“A few years before he disappeared he wanted to hitchhike across the country and try other jobs,” Barbara said.

He was also a fan of coming up with plots to commit the “perfect crime” or how to disappear without a trace, his family said.

Van Zant-Lewis said she’s considered a dozen scenarios of what happened to her brother.

“Suicide; he could be here and we don’t know; he could be living another life with a wife and kids. Foul play crossed my mind,” she said.

Thomas Randall Hedgecock

On May 24, 2004, 51-year-old Thomas Randall Hedgecock left his house about 10:30 p.m. to attend a barbecue in Filer, said his daughter, Randi Okesson.

“We think he might have taken a back road on his way to Filer and fell asleep at the wheel,” she told the Times-News shortly after his disappearance.

Hedgecock’s 1982 brown on cream Dodge pickup was found May 31, 2004, at the bottom of an embankment near the Snake River. A search of the river proved futile. Police said he may have been severely injured. A LifeFlight helicopter searched around 1562 River Road East near Buhl that night but found no one. Twin Falls County Search and Rescue units, divers and a helicopter from Reeder Flying Service searched the scene the next day, Howell said. Authorities weren’t sure whether Hedgecock was in the vehicle when it went off the road.

No sightings have been confirmed since.

There were no signs of injury, blood or footprints around the vehicle, police said.

The last time deputies had an active lead was 2006. At the time he disappeared, Hedgecock had light brown hair, hazel eyes, was 5-foot-7 and about 220 pounds.

Norine Boyd

According to a Times-News article from 1993, Norine K. Boyd was reported missing two weeks after Rupert police obtained an arrest warrant, charging her with stealing $992 from a Rupert man. In March of 1989, hikers from Buhl found Boyd’s 1984 two-door Ford in the City of Rocks area near Almo.

According to the article, law enforcement organized a two-day search for Boyd in the area, then waited for snow to thaw to see if her body could be found.

Some speculated she may have died by suicide. Others believed foul play was involved in her disappearance, while some believed she simply ran away.

DNA from skeletal remains found in the City of Rocks National Reserve were found in October 2012, and were positively identified as coming from Boyd.

The investigation then turned to how Boyd ended up there.

Investigators are still waiting for another set of DNA results, touch DNA taken from a pair of aviator sunglasses found outside Boyd’s car that didn’t appear to belong to Boyd. Officials hope that DNA might yield clues to a possible suspect.

“The case for us is still under investigation and we are still waiting for lab results,” said Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward. “We are really happy for this family and happy for the Rupert Police Department. They put a lot of man-hours into this case.

Robert Ralph Swaner

Robert “Stubby” Swaner, of Bellevue, remains missing after disappearing near Fisher Creek north of Ketchum in Custer County. His vehicle was found. Swaner was known to be borderline diabetic and had manic-depression. Swaner was known as a “free spirit” who often trekked alone in the backcountry, so his disappearance that June wasn’t immediately alarming. He was last seen at age 65 on June 27, 2001. He was described as 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with graying hair and blue eyes.

Ruben Felix

Ruben Felix was last seen Feb. 23, 1997, drinking his bottle on his family’s front porch. The 2 1/2 year old apparently vanished after his step-father stepped inside momentarily.

About 6:30 p.m., the family called his grandmother to say Ruben was gone. There was a frantic search, but the only clue was a tiny footprint in the ice along the river’s edge.

Some theorized Ruben fell into the river and drowned. Family members and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office did a massive search of the river and land near the house. No remains were ever found.

From the beginning, family members suspected foul play.

Then-Chief Deputy Kevin Ellis told the paper that dogs tracked the boy’s scent 200 yards. The trail began at the house where he was playing and led to an out building, across a corrugated potato field, up an embankment, over railroad tracks, down through a small pasture into the river where a footprint was found.

“Search and rescue teams from Lincoln and Gooding counties and volunteer diving and dog teams from Twin Falls, Gooding, Lincoln and Minidoka counties spent all last week at the site where Felix is thought to have gone into the river,” a March 5, 1997 article says. “They dragged it five times; divers searched by feel, others from boats and still others searched by plane. All with no sign of the boy.”

His mother, Roseanna Mireles Ruben, said in 2007 that someone claiming to be an FBI agent called her and said her son may have been kidnapped and sold. She suspected her former husband’s family. In 2006, she said, she answered a call from a man claiming to be an agent on the case. He said he traced the boy to Guadalajara, Mexico, where he had been sold to a rich family.

“He told me to meet them at the FBI office in Twin,” she said. “But I got there, and they didn’t know what I was talking about. The FBI agent in Twin told me, ‘Your case was a cold case for six years.’”

Angel Rose

A sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol found a newborn baby girl’s body in a bag about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 31, 2015. The girl — named “Angel Rose” by deputies on duty that morning — was discarded on the shoulder of a bridge spanning a canal on Blue Lakes Boulevard South.

A forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy said the girl appeared to be full-term but could not determine whether she was born alive or stillborn, Coroner Gene Turley said. She was buried at Twin Falls Cemetery Jan. 16 following a public memorial at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Detectives started a search for the girl’s parents at local hospital and clinics.

Even a week after her discovery, Sheriff Tom Carter said his office was getting tips regularly.

“We get leads. We get leads every day,” Carter said Jan. 6, 2016. “The detectives are working it as hard as they can work it. And knock on wood we’ll get a lead in here that’s going to lead us to the person who had this child, or who knows that person.”

Helen Doe

On May 14, 1991, 26-year-old Lester Harvel was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 5, near Kalama, Washington, when the semi he was driving crashed into another tractor trailer.

The explosion also killed a young woman whom Washington State Patrol detectives are still trying to identify. He and the woman were burned beyond recognition. Harvel was identified by his trucking company, but the identity of the woman, an unauthorized passenger, is still unknown.

“The detective who has been working on the case is retiring soon and wanted to give one last shot at getting this person identified,” Twin Falls Police Detective Brian Maughan said in 2014.

Witnesses said the young woman may have caught a ride from Harvel in Twin Falls and she was possibly riding with him a few days before the deadly collision.

Detectives were able to reconstruct the driver’s route, which confirmed Harvel passed through Magic Valley on Interstate 84.

Witnesses said the woman might have been Native American, Maughan said. She was described as having long, dark hair with high cheekbones, and wearing a unique feather earring.

The Washington State Patrol exhumed the woman’s body and produced artist renderings that showed what she might have looked like at the time of her death.

“(Detectives) are hoping if she was from our area the picture might be close enough where someone will go ‘Ah ha,’” Maughan said. “It’s a shot in the dark but that’s what they’re hoping to do — get any kind of bite on it.”

Baby X

In November 1989, the burned body of an infant girl was found in a barrel near a Minidoka County landfill. The case lead to “satanic panic” in south-central Idaho at the time.

“It’s been known for several years that there are some people in this area that have involved themselves in satanic rituals,” Minidoka County Prosecutor Charles Creason Jr. was reported as saying in a news article later that month.

“As far as whether or not this particular case involved that, the evidence is inconclusive at least as far as the investigation has gone at this point,” Creason said in the story. “It certainly is an avenue we are looking at.”

Officials at the time said the baby had light skin and may have been white or Hispanic. They reported the infant died several hours before the body was set on fire.

“We believe that the child may have been suffering from some pulmonary disease, possibly pneumonia, that may have had some part in the death,” Creason said in the 1989 story. “But we aren’t sure at this point in time.”

The story again got attention in 1990 when a California boy who police said had been in Rupert at the time of Baby X’s death drew pictures of ritualistic abuse during an investigation into child abuse.

Rose Migdal

Wyoming woman Rose Migdal went missing near Gooding on Oct. 20, 1993.

Migdal’s vehicle was found, high-centered in the desert southeast of Gooding. But for years her remains were never located. Then in 1998, a sheepherder kicked what he thought was a soccer ball.

It turned out to be a skull, Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough told the Times-News in 2014.

Migdal’s remains were discovered spread across an acre in the desert.

How she died remains a mystery. In 2009, investigators took another look at the case and checked out a hunch that Migdal was murdered for money.

“It was a lead that went nowhere,” Gough said.

Gough said in 2014 that there appeared to be no evidence of foul play.

“I think she high-centered her car in the desert, got mad and started walking and succumbed to the elements,” he said.

Fred Miller

Fred Miller’s disappearance is the oldest in the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse. He was 66 when he vanished on Aug. 16, 1968.

Miller, an irrigator, didn’t show up for work the day after his disappearance. His wife hadn’t seen him either. The Gooding County Sheriff’s Office sent messages to police in every state to be on the lookout.

“Every sheriff since has worked on it,” Gough said in 2014.

In the 1980s, deputies dredged the Snake River below the Upper Salmon Dam in hopes of finding Miller’s 1960 white, four-door AMC Rambler, but the car was never found.

A decade later, deputies dug up a backyard in Gooding County. Neither search found anything.

In 2007, Miller’s families’ DNA was checked against a body found in Oregon in 1973. Still, no match.

The most recent development in the case happened in January 2014, Gough said. He got a call from a researcher in Texas who was working on matching DNA to unidentified bodies.

“She wanted to know if the Gooding sheriff’s office had any of Fred Miller’s DNA,” he said.

The office didn’t, but Gough offered to get a sample from Miller’s children.

“If a body turns up, they’ll be able to match,” he said.

Louis Neguelouart

Louis Neguelouart’s vehicle was impounded by the Nevada State Patrol when they found it abandoned 15 miles north of Las Vegas in January 1986. Neguelouart himself has never been found.

According to a report, a wing window on the vehicle was punched out. The keys were inside, along with Neguelouart’s belongings, and nothing mechanically appeared to be wrong.

Neguelouart was last seen in Gooding on Jan. 12, 1986. He was 48 years old and described as 6-foot-1, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

His boss said he picked up his paycheck, but on Jan. 16, First Security Bank in Gooding told police Neguelouart’s account was overdrawn by $56.

“Several bodies have been found in Nevada but dental records never matched up,” Gough said.

Clues in the disappearance have been sparse.

“We don’t even know who to contact for DNA,” he said in 2014.

Unknown Bliss Victim

While many cases have few or no suspects, one in Gooding County has no known victim.

In 2000, convicted serial killer Tommy Lynn Sells admitted to killing a woman near Bliss, but no body was ever found, Gough said.

Sells also confessed to killing two people in Twin Falls County, among 61 killings nationwide in the late 1980s.

In March 2000, Texas Rangers brought Sells to the area in an attempt to locate a body, Gough said. Sells claimed he buried the woman south of Bliss, but in 1993 a landslide completely changed the landscape of the area.

“The whole mountain moved,” Gough said. “A huge area slid.”

Gough said he remembers the day Sells was brought in and the trip out to the site.

“He looked around and said ‘Well, this has all changed,’” Gough said. “We didn’t tell him about the landslide. We were like, wow, he’s been here.”

Reporting on the Norine Boyd case was done by reporter Laurie Welch. Reporting on the Angel Rose case was done by former Times-News reporter Alex Riggins.

