TWIN FALLS — Police officers are often the first on the scene when someone is having a mental health crisis. But safely handling those situations hasn’t always been a part of police training.
Crisis intervention training has been an annual event for local law enforcement since 2010. But this year’s training, held last week at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, included some new additions, including using actors from the College of Southern Idaho’s drama department for scenario-based sessions and a presentation from the Office of the Aging.
“I think over time you start to see things changing on the streets...and you start to see things we should add to the academy,” said Sgt. Dusty Solomon of the Twin Falls Police Department.
This year’s training also included a video chat with patients at State Hospital South in Blackfoot, where officers asked patients questions about their own experiences dealing with police officers while in crisis.
“As we look at the national stage and we look at the number of people who are in crisis and law enforcement response to them, you unfortunately see a lot of...loss of life because there’s been perhaps a lack of experience or no other options when it comes to officer safety,” said Sgt. Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.
Officers at this year’s training hailed from the Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Police Department, Minidoka Sheriff’s Office, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Sun Valley Police Department, and St. Luke’s Security.
Most of the officers who undergo the training have at least two years of experience under their belt, Solomon said.
“We find with new officers that they have so much to focus on already, to add this on top of it would be a little bit too much stress,” Solomon said.
It’s not unusual each year for the organizers to see at least participants offer to assist the next year or otherwise stay involved, Mencl said.
“Officers can come in with kind of a negative attitude about it,” Solomon said. “But then when they leave, they always...are very excited to help out on these calls.”
