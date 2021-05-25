Lori Vallow declared indigent by judge

IDAHO FALLS — The district judge in Lori Vallow’s case declared her indigent Friday, meaning she is no longer able to afford her attorney.
District Judge Steven Boyce cited Idaho Code 19-854 in his order, which states that a judge can declare a defendant indigent if they cannot afford to pay for an attorney to represent them. Defendants are typically declared indigent near the beginning of court proceedings so that they may apply for a public defender paid by the county government.
An indigent client may be required to refund the county for the defense, “unless the requirement would impose a manifest hardship on the indigent person,” the law states.
Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, are on trial for multiple counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, or attempted destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.
The couple came under suspicion in 2019 after relatives raised concerns that they had not heard from Vallow’s children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow in months. In June, law enforcement discovered the children were buried on Daybell’s property in Salem, despite the couple’s claims that J.J. was staying with relatives.
PHOTOS: The search for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Judge orders trial tied to discovery of missing kids' bodies
Judge orders trial tied to discovery of missing kids' bodies
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Bodies of 2 kids identified as Idaho community mourns
Bodies of 2 kids identified as Idaho community mourns
Bodies of 2 kids identified as Idaho community mourns
Bodies of 2 kids identified as Idaho community mourns
Bodies of 2 kids identified as Idaho community mourns
Bodies of 2 kids identified as Idaho community mourns
Bodies of 2 kids identified as Idaho community mourns
Family: Kids missing since September found dead in Idaho
Strange case of 2 kids who vanished in Idaho takes grim turn
Strange case of 2 kids who vanished in Idaho takes grim turn
Strange case of 2 kids who vanished in Idaho takes grim turn
Missing Kids Home Searched
Human remains found at property of man tied to missing kids
Human remains found at property of man tied to missing kids
Human remains found at property of man tied to missing kids
Idaho AG to probe spouse death in tangled missing kids case
Missing Kids Mom Arrested
Missing Kids Mom Arrested
Missing Kids Mom Arrested
FBI wants Yellowstone tourist photos to help search for kids
FBI wants Yellowstone tourist photos to help search for kids
FBI wants Yellowstone tourist photos to help search for kids
FBI wants Yellowstone tourist photos to help search for kids
Missing Kids-Mom Arrested
Mom of 2 missing Idaho kids wants $5 million bail reduced
Lori Vallow
Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors
Court hearing held in notorious case of children's deaths
The investigation into the reported rape of a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint unearthed an alleged child sex trafficking ring run by a 17-year-old girl, who was living in an Idaho Falls group home at the time of the incident.
Before day two of the jury trial for Gilberto Flores Rodriguez started on Wednesday, the mother of slain teen Regina Krieger and “Gina” supporters were told they had to leave the courthouse because of what they were wearing.
The opening arguments in the murder trial of Gilberto Rodriguez included the prosecution and defense agreeing on one thing: that mistakes were made in the investigation into the death of 14-year-old Regina Krieger.
The Ada County prosecutor's office has received online criticism after promoting its services in honor of Crime Victims’ Rights Week last month with a post on Twitter where the thin blue line flag was visible in the background.