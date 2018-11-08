Try 1 month for 99¢
Shoshone turkey

Shoshone Police Chief Austin Smith holds a turkey he caught running around the city Nov. 7.  

 COURTESY OF SHOSHONE POLICE DEPARTMENT

SHOSHONE — A loose turkey "terrorizing" the city of Shoshone was taken into police custody Wednesday afternoon. 

The rogue bird was spotted near the 500 block of North Fir Street mid-afternoon, the City of Shoshone Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Its reign of terror didn't last long, however, as officers managed to "wrangle up" the turkey about an hour later.

Police have asked the owners of the turkey to call SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911 — but claiming the bird comes at a price.

"You must say 'gobble gobble' when they answer the phone," the department wrote, "or you can message us directly on our Facebook page. In which case you’ll have to do an embarrassing dance to get your bird back." 

