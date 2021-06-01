Longtime Boise attorney and deputy AG will be Idaho’s newest state Supreme Court justice

BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court soon will have a new justice.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced in a news release Tuesday that Boise attorney Colleen Zahn will fill the position that Justice Roger Burdick will vacate when he retires June 30. Burdick, who was appointed to the Idaho Supreme Court in 2003 and served as chief justice from 2011 to 2017, announced his retirement date earlier this year.

Zahn, a graduate of the University of Idaho College of Law, will be the fourth woman to serve on the Idaho Supreme Court, according to Supreme Court spokesperson Nate Poppino.

Most recently, Zahn served as the head of the Criminal Law Division for the Idaho Attorney General’s Office. Before that, she was the lead deputy attorney general for the Civil Litigation Division. Zahn handled civil matters for numerous state agencies, including the Idaho Department of Correction. Zahn also has 10 years of experience with trial and litigation firms in the private sector.

“She will bring beneficial insight to Idaho’s highest court with her extensive civil litigation background and longtime role representing numerous government agencies. I am confident she has the experience and aptitude to handle complex matters before the Idaho Supreme Court,” Little said in a news release.