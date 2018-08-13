TWIN FALLS — The triumphant chorus of Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping” filled the air as Chief Deputy Don Newman burst out of the courthouse doors, his curly blond wig flowing behind him.
“Yes, like that,” videographer Kaishon Hamman called out, lowering the camera in his hand. “Let’s try it again.”
The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is the latest Magic Valley law enforcement agency to join in the so-called “Lip Sync Challenge,” a national craze that’s seen police across the country sing and dance their way into Facebook feeds. The department’s video is expected to go public any day now, joining similar projects from the Twin Falls Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff’s Department, and others.
Increasingly, leaders of local law enforcement agencies say they are utilizing social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to connect with their communities. It’s a practical tool for sharing important updates and enlisting the public’s help in solving crimes. But some say they also see it as a way to build trust by showing the human side of law enforcement.
“It’s really changing people’s mindset about the people who work here,” said Capt. Matt Hicks, who created the Twin Falls Police Department’s Facebook page nine years ago. “In years past...we didn’t let our hair down too much. And now I think you’re seeing much more not only social acceptance but a demand for us to show the human side of the folks that work here.”
When TFPD’s Facebook page was established in 2009, the department posted every two or three days, Hicks said. Now, it posts every two or three hours.
On a practical level, some sheriffs and police chiefs say, Facebook and other social media platforms have significantly altered the way law enforcement agencies are able to communicate with their communities, and vice versa. The Shoshone Police Department’s Facebook page regularly features photos of lost dogs that have turned up at the station; the site is “hugely beneficial” for finding their owners, Chief Austin Smith said. Similarly, the ability to post photos of wanted vehicles or suspects in criminal investigations has “dramatically” increased the solvability rate in cases with such evidence available, according to Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury.
But Kingsbury and others also see a less-quantifiable value in social media’s potential to shape public perceptions of police, particularly among members of the public who may not feel comfortable approaching law enforcement for help.
“I think we interact with people that don’t normally interact with police officers, and we do that through our social media,” Kingsbury said. “When you have some of these communities that maybe have historically been marginalized or don’t have that trust of law enforcement, social media does allow them a couple of forums.”
The Twin Falls Police Department urges people not to contact them via Facebook in an emergency situation; anyone in danger or needing immediate assistance should call 911. But the department can offer advice to people who message them online, Kingsbury said.
“We don’t want people reporting crimes through social media,” Kingsbury said. “But I believe that a lot of people, that’s where their comfort level is.”
Kingsbury said he also believes that fun, non-crime-related posts, such as the Lip Sync Challenge video, can make the department seem more accessible to the public.
“It gets back to humanizing us and understanding that we do try really hard to work with all the communities within the city of Twin Falls, even those that historically maybe the relationship between police and those communities has been strained,” he said.
In Shoshone, Smith and his colleagues regularly post jokes on their Facebook page. Smith said he wanted the department’s page to take a more lighthearted approach than some of the other, more serious police department Facebook pages he has seen.
“I like to show people that there’s a human side of law enforcement too,” Smith said. “We’re all human, we like to joke, we have families. We’re not robots.”
Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez echoed that sentiment.
“Dealing with what we deal with, we don’t get called to somebody’s house because they’re having good day,” Rodriguez said. “We’re not just here to arrest people or ‘harass’ people. We’re here to help people and show people that we are human.”
