SHOSHONE — The Lincoln County sheriff is warning people to be vigilant after a woman in the county fell victim to a kidnapping scam and was only saved from losing her money because of a computer glitch.
The woman received a call on Thursday from a man claiming to have kidnapped her daughter in Oregon, Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King said in a statement.
The woman was told to go to the nearest gas station and wire money to Mexico.
When the woman could not reach her daughter, she believed her daughter was in danger and complied with the ransom demand, King said.
The woman passed a note to an Idaho State Police trooper, who passed the information along to King. Law enforcement officers in Oregon were contacted, who discovered the daughter was at work and unable to answer her phone.
The woman received her money back when it was learned the gas station encountered a glitch in transferring the money to Mexico, King said.
The incident remains under investigation.
