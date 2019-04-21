SHOSHONE — Lincoln County has narrowed down its list of final candidates to fill the vacant sheriff position.
Verlon Southwick, Rene King, and Scott Denning were chosen by the Lincoln County Republican Central Committee as the top candidates from a pool of applicants. The Lincoln County Commissioners will now interview the three finalists and select the next sheriff.
Former sheriff Rene Rodriguez resigned on April 8, the same day he was arraigned on counts of rape, lewd conduct with a child under 16 and sexual abuse of a minor. A grand jury indictment filed April 5 accuses Rodriguez of sexually abusing the same underage girl for nearly a decade, starting in 2006 when the girl was 9 years old.
Rodriguez’s attorney has said he disputes the allegations and plans to challenge the charges.
