SHOSHONE — The Lincoln County Sheriff is halfway through a requested leave of absence and appears to be under investigation, according to a document obtained by the Times-News.
Sheriff Rene Rodriguez told the Times-News on Feb. 7 that he had requested a paid month-long leave of absence on Feb. 4. Commissioner Roy Hubert confirmed Feb. 8 that the commission approved the request.
Both Hubert and Chairman Rebecca Wood declined to provide details regarding Rodriguez's reasons for requesting the leave of absence. Rodriguez also declined to comment further and asked the Times-News to direct questions to his attorney, Mike Wood of Twin Falls, who has not responded to a Feb. 7 request for comment.
A memo with the subject line "Sheriff Rodriguez Investigation" was sent Feb. 8 to Idaho Chief Deputy Attorney General Paul Panther by Lincoln County Prosecutor E. Scott Paul, according to documents obtained by the Times-News.
The memo confirmed Rodriguez's leave of absence. It also mentioned a text thread between the sheriff and commissioners, in which the language of a county memo announcing the leave of absence was discussed.
The Times-News requested a copy of the text thread and other communications between county officials regarding Rodriguez but was told by the prosecutor's office Friday that the text thread would not be released because it contains a discussion of a personnel issue.
A spokesman for the Attorney General's Office told the Times-News he could not comment on whether an investigation into Rodriguez exists.
Chief Deputy Steve Phillips is serving as acting sheriff while Rodriguez is on leave, Hubert said.
"Sheriff Rene Rodriguez told the Times-News on Feb. 7 that he had requested a paid month-long leave of absence the previous Monday." Sounds like something our spendthrifts in congress would allow. Not county commissioners.
