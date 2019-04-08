SHOSHONE — Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez resigned Monday afternoon, three days after he was arrested and charged with rape, sexual abuse of a child and lewd conduct with a minor.
Rodriguez submitted his letter of resignation on Monday. It was accepted the same day by the Lincoln County Commissioners, who amended their meeting agenda to address the issue, describing it as an emergency situation.
Rodriguez was booked into the Blaine County jail late Friday afternoon, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's website.
The Idaho Mountain Express reported that Rodriguez was arraigned Monday and charged with seven felonies: one count of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16, four counts of lewd conduct with a minor and two counts of rape. The Blaine County court records office, when reached by phone by the Times-News, said it could not confirm the charges because the case is sealed.
Rodriguez first requested a month-long period of paid leave on Feb. 4. His attorney asked in the first week of March to extend the leave for 30 more days; county commissioners granted the leave without pay.
The Lincoln County Republican Central Committee will now submit three candidates for sheriff to the county commissioners for their consideration.
In the meantime, Undersheriff Steve Phillips will continue to act as interim sheriff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.