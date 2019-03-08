SHOSHONE — A local sheriff who appears to be under investigation could remain on unpaid leave for up to 60 more days, Lincoln County officials determined this week.
A month-long period of paid leave for Sheriff Rene Rodriguez ended in the first week of March. An attorney representing Rodriguez requested Monday that the county extend Rodriguez's leave without pay, Commissioner Roy Hubert told the Times-News. The commission approved the request.
Rodriguez first requested and was granted 30 days of paid leave on Feb. 4. A memo with the subject line "Sheriff Rodriguez Investigation" was sent Feb. 8 to Idaho Chief Deputy Attorney General Paul Panther by Lincoln County Prosecutor E. Scott Paul, according to documents obtained by the Times-News.
Hubert said he did not know why Rodriguez asked to extend his leave, as no reason was given.
"You hear rumors, but I have no idea," Hubert said.
When contacted by the Times-News, Rodriguez's attorney, Michael Wood of Twin Falls, declined to comment on the reason for the request.
The Feb. 8 memo obtained by the Times-News confirmed Rodriguez’s leave of absence. It also mentioned a text thread between the sheriff and commissioners, in which the language of a county memo announcing the leave of absence was discussed.
The Times-News previously requested a copy of the text thread and other communications between county officials regarding Rodriguez but was told by the prosecutor’s office that the text thread would not be released because it contains discussion of a personnel issue.
Under state law, county commissioners may grant county officials a leave of absence for a maximum of 90 days — meaning that Rodriguez can stay on leave for up to two months past his initial 30-day leave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.