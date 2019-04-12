SHOSHONE — Lincoln County is seeking candidates for sheriff after the arrest and subsequent resignation of Sheriff Rene Rodriguez.
Rodriguez resigned on Monday, the same day he was arraigned on counts of rape, lewd conduct with a child under 16 and sexual abuse of a minor. A grand jury indictment filed April 5 accuses Rodriguez of sexually abusing the same underage girl for nearly a decade, starting in 2006 when the girl was 9 years old.
Now, Lincoln County is looking for someone to fill his position. Interested applicants can submit their applications to the Lincoln County Republican Central Committee, which will then provide the Lincoln County Commissioners with a list of three finalists. Candidates must be U.S. citizens who are at least 21 years old and have lived in Lincoln County for at least one year.
Applications are available from LCRCC Chairwoman Joann Rutler, who can be reached at 208-308-2955 or at cjrutler@yahoo.com.
Completed applications and resumes must be received by Rutler no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday. Mailed applications should be sent to Rutler, c/o Gateway Motel, 412 N. Greenwood St., Shoshone, ID 83352. But applicants are encouraged to call Rutler and deliver their applications in person to guarantee that Rutler receives them on time.
The LCRCC will interview applicants privately on Wednesday.
