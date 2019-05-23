SHOSHONE — Lincoln County Prosecutor E. Scott Paul died unexpectedly Thursday morning.
"We're very saddened by his passing," Lincoln County District Court Clerk Brenda Farnsworth said. "Everyone was kind of in shock. It's very somber today."
Farnsworth said Paul, who had served as the county's prosecutor for more than 20 years, was well liked by everyone in the courthouse.
Paul died at his home, across the street from the courthouse, Farnsworth said.
"I just talked to him yesterday," Commissioner Roy Hubert said. "It was definitely a shock to me."
When the two would talk, Hubert recalled, Paul would always end their conversation with, "See you, Roy. Talk to you later."
"I'll really miss that," Hubert said.
Hubert praised Paul, with whom he worked for many years.
"He has been a staple in the community," he said.
Commissioner Rebecca Wood agrees.
"It's going to be a loss to the county," Wood said.
Wood said Paul's sense of humor will be missed and he was a kind man.
"We send all our condolences to his family," she said.
The Shoshone Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services responded at 6:45 a.m. to a call for an unknown medical issue, according to a post on the Shoshone Police Facebook page.
First responders found Paul not breathing and attempted unsuccessfully to resuscitate him. Paul was pronounced dead at the scene, the police department said.
Paul's wife, Marilyn Paul, is Twin Falls County's chief public defender.
"We're all very sad for her," Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said.
Loebs said he knew Paul for more than 25 years and respected him as a career prosecutor and a good guy who was always cheerful and happy. Loebs said he will remember Paul's unique laugh.
The Lincoln County Commissioners called an emergency meeting Thursday and temporarily appointed Gooding County Prosecutor Matt Pember to take over Paul's cases for immediate needs, Wood said.
The process for replacing Paul will move forward, she noted, but exactly how that will transpire is unknown at this point.
