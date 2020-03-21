Lincoln County insurance producer fined, loses license after pleading guilty to grand theft
Lincoln County insurance producer fined, loses license after pleading guilty to grand theft

BOISE — A Lincoln County insurance producer pleaded guilty to grand theft and lost her insurance producer license after using premiums to pay for her personal expenses, the Idaho Department of Insurance said.

The cease and desist order revoking Charlotte Jane Sheppard Idaho's insurance producer license and imposing a $51,000 fine was finalized Friday, the department said in a statement. Sheppard pleaded guilty to grand theft on March 6 in Fifth District Court. She is scheduled to be sentenced Mary 19.

After learning Seppard was continuing to transact insurance and was using premium funds in her agency’s fiduciary account to pay personal expenses, the Department of Insurance ordered her to stop accepting any payments for insurance premiums or other payments and to cease all insurance business within the state. The order directs insurers to cease accepting insurance business from Sheppard and directs the bank at which the fiduciary account is held to prevent Sheppard from accessing and removing premium funds.

“This is one of the most egregious cases I have ever seen,” department Director Dean Cameron said in a statement. “Most agents do an excellent job caring for their clients, having their best interests at heart. Ms. Sheppard is an unfortunate exception, putting her financial needs ahead of her clients.”

For those who have done business with Sheppard, the following is recommended:

  • Do not send premium payments to Sheppard. Instead, contact your insurance company directly to inquire where to send payments.
  • Contact your insurance company directly to assure payments match the company’s record of payments — please contact the Department of Insurance if they do not.
  • Ask the insurance carrier to reassign your insurance policy to another reputable agent in your area.
  • For any assistance needed, please reach out to our Consumers Affairs office at 800-721-3272 or consumeraffairs@doi.idaho.gov.
Court, courtroom, judge, gavel, seal

A view of a courtroom in Twin Falls in 2013.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
