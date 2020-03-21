Lincoln County insurance producer fined, loses license after pleading guilty to grand theft

BOISE — A Lincoln County insurance producer pleaded guilty to grand theft and lost her insurance producer license after using premiums to pay for her personal expenses, the Idaho Department of Insurance said.

The cease and desist order revoking Charlotte Jane Sheppard Idaho's insurance producer license and imposing a $51,000 fine was finalized Friday, the department said in a statement. Sheppard pleaded guilty to grand theft on March 6 in Fifth District Court. She is scheduled to be sentenced Mary 19.

After learning Seppard was continuing to transact insurance and was using premium funds in her agency’s fiduciary account to pay personal expenses, the Department of Insurance ordered her to stop accepting any payments for insurance premiums or other payments and to cease all insurance business within the state. The order directs insurers to cease accepting insurance business from Sheppard and directs the bank at which the fiduciary account is held to prevent Sheppard from accessing and removing premium funds.

“This is one of the most egregious cases I have ever seen,” department Director Dean Cameron said in a statement. “Most agents do an excellent job caring for their clients, having their best interests at heart. Ms. Sheppard is an unfortunate exception, putting her financial needs ahead of her clients.”