Lifetime movie about Lori Vallow coming in June

IDAHO FALLS — For Idahoans, keeping up with the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell has often felt they are like watching a bizarre television drama play out. Now, in a nod to the idea that truth is stranger than fiction, a made-for-TV movie inspired by the tragic story will hit the small screen this summer.

A&E Network’s Lifetime channel will release its movie about the case this summer. “Doomsday Mom” will air June 26.

Set partly in Rexburg, the movie’s focus will be on “an Idaho mother whose two missing children lead authorities through a web of death and deceptions as they try to uncover the truth of their disappearance,” according to the network. The case has been covered by true crime shows before but “Doomsday Mom” will be the first dramatization of it.

“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” actress Lauren Lee Smith will play Vallow and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actor Marc Blucas will play her fifth husband, Chad Daybell. According to a deadline.com article, Patrick Duffy of “Dallas” fame and Linda Purl also star in the movie.