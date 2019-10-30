HAILEY — The former Lincoln County sheriff who faces charges of sexually abusing a child appeared in court Wednesday as his attorneys argued with the prosecutor over the rules for his scheduled trial.
Defense attorneys told Judge Ned Williamson they think Rene Rodriguez is facing double jeopardy because two of the charges in the case lack specifics.
Rodriguez was indicted by a grand jury on seven felony counts of sexually abusing an underage girl between 2005 and 2014, starting when the child was 9 years old. The multiple counts appear to be for different incidents with the same girl.
He is charged with one count of child sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age, four counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, and two counts of rape.
After he was charged, Rodriguez resigned from his role as Lincoln County sheriff on April 8.
He was initially held on $500,000 bond, but that was later reduced to $100,000, which he posted to be released from jail.
Attorneys Cheri Hicks and Justin McCarthy asked the judge to dismiss one of the counts of rape because the wording of both counts was identical and non-specific.
McCarthy told Williamson that such language amounted to double jeopardy, meaning Rodriguez would be tried twice for the same offense.
The defense also took said the lewd conduct terminology is vague because it did not include the place or the identities of those involved.
"Mr. Rodriguez needs to know what act he's defending himself on," McCarthy said.
The prosecutor, Deputy Attorney General Kristina Schindele, offered to clarify the information, adding the location and how Rodriguez and the girl were involved in the act.
The locations include Eden, Twin Falls, the Splash and Dash in Bellevue, Richfield, and a Habitat for Humanity house, Williamson said.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Authorities last week searched the Twin Falls home of 68-year-old Steve Pankey, serving him a warrant that said investigators had probable cause to believe he kidnapped and killed Jonelle Matthews in 1984.
BOISE — The population of Idaho’s death row has been slowly shrinking, in part because some previously condemned inmates have won appeals, been resentenced to life in prison or died of natural causes. More than 40 people have been sentenced to death in Idaho since the 1970s, but only three people have been executed during that span — Keith Eugene Wells died by lethal injection in 1994 after dropping his appeals and demanding to be executed, Paul Ezra Rhoades was executed in 2011 and Richard Albert Leavitt in 2012.
BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court is expected to decide next year whether prison officials must reveal the past source of their execution drugs. Similar debates are raging in courthouses and statehouses across the United States, but it’s not yet clear if rulings elsewhere — including a recent 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision that said there is no First Amendment right to the information — will impact the Idaho fight.
BOISE — Three truck drivers who were arrested and initially charged with felony drug trafficking were sentenced Sept. 26 to unsupervised probation, fines and restitution after their charges all were dropped to misdemeanors — even after two of them had already pleaded guilty to felonies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
If you rob the same store 3 times, can you only be charged once?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.