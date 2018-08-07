TWIN FALLS — The last suspect to plead guilty in the 2015 beating and robbery of Tigre Martinez will be sentenced next month.
Dwayne McCormick pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery in January, but filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea in June after hiring a new defense attorney.
In a court hearing Tuesday, the prosecution and defense said they had come to an agreement. McCormick will still plead guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery for his alleged role in the attack. In exchange, the state will dismiss a felony charge of assault or battery upon certain personnel stemming from an altercation with a jail guard last year.
The plea agreement recommends a minimum of four and maximum of eight years in prison.
"This is the best thing I can do for myself," McCormick said at the hearing.
McCormick was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and aggravated battery in November 2015. He and three other people — Caleb Hinton, Katie Lynn Pingree, and Laaken Shai Draper, all of Twin Falls — were accused of beating and robbing 45-year-old Martinez hours before he was found dead in a Twin Falls basement.
A jury trial for McCormick in May 2017 ended in a mistrial after new evidence was introduced two days in by Martinez's sister, Tabithea Clifford.
The defense's motion in June to withdraw McCormick's guilty plea argued that his first defense attorney, Steven McRae, did not do everything he could have for his client when the new evidence, a recording of a conversation between McCormick and Clifford, surfaced. McRae requested a mistrial after Clifford handed the recording over to the state mid-trial.
In the motion to withdraw McCormick's guilty plea, current defense attorney Adam Hardwicke posited that prosecutors violated the Brady rule by suppressing evidence that could have helped McCormick and said that McRae should have looked into having the case dismissed on those grounds after he became aware of the recording.
The state objected to the motion, arguing that the recording would not actually have helped McCormick in trial and pointing out that, while Clifford had previously told prosecutors that she had a recording of herself and McCormick, she did not actually hand it over to them until mid-way through the trial.
The defense will not move forward with its motion to withdraw the guilty plea, attorneys said Tuesday, in exchange for the state's dismissal of the assault or battery upon certain personnel charge.
McCormick has entered an Alford plea, a type of plea where the defendant pleads guilty but maintains that he is innocent.
He will be sentenced on Sept. 11.
