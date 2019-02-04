TWIN FALLS — A Las Vegas couple is accused of trafficking methamphetamine after an Idaho State Police trooper pulled over their vehicle on U.S. Highway 93 in Twin Falls County.
Sacha Nerissa Cortez, 33, and Ernie Lopez, 29, were arraigned Friday in Twin Falls County Fifth District Court.
Cortez is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony trafficking in methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. Lopez is charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
The two were pulled over in a black 2014 Cadillac ATS at 10:13 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 93 about three miles south of U.S. Highway 30.
The vehicle — driven by Lopez — was traveling at 55 mph in a 60 mph zone in the inside lane, causing five cars to slow and drive behind them, ISP said in an affidavit for Lopez.
Lopez and his girlfriend, Cortez, were traveling home to Las Vegas. Cortez was the passenger in the vehicle.
After the trooper asked Lopez whether any controlled substances were in the car, he presented an opened Swisher Sweet pack and said one small marijuana cigarette roach was at the bottom, according to the affidavit.
The ISP trooper also found four plastic bags in a new plastic lamp with a substance that later tested positive for meth.
Cortez had drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance on her, ISP said in an affidavit for Cortez. “The passenger had a small ziploc bag of what she said was methamphetamine in her bra. Cortez then pulled out a glass pipe she said she uses to smoke methamphetamine with.”
Their bond was each set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11.
