WENDELL — A crash blocked traffic for about four hours Monday on Idaho 46 north of Wendell, Idaho State Police said.
The crash is at milepost 106, about six miles north of town, according to ISP.
The highway was blocked between Wendell and Shoestring Road in Gooding County from about 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
