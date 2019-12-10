KIMBERLY — A Kimberly-Hansen police officer who was not wearing a seat belt was sent to the hospital after his patrol vehicle collided with a car that failed to yield at a stop sign, Idaho State Police said.
Hope Johnson, 20, of Twin Falls, stopped at the stop sign at U.S. Highway 30 while going south on 3400 East at 3:42 p.m. Monday, ISP said in a statement. Johnson then failed to yield, entered the intersection, and collided with Officer Tyson Damron's 2014 Ford Taurus patrol vehicle.
Both vehicles came to rest on the southbound shoulder of eastbound U.S. 30.
Johnson was wearing a seat belt and was not taken to a hospital. Damron was not wearing a seat belt and was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
The eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 were blocked for about two hours.
The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department said in a Tuesday morning Facebook post that Damron is "doing well" and that it hopes the Idaho Transportation Department puts a stop light at the intersection, known as Layne Pump Corner.
Kimberly police crash
Kimberly police car crash Monday on U.S. Highway 30
Kimberly police crash
Kimberly police crash
Kimberly police crash
Kimberly police crash
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.