Kimberly police crash

Multiple agencies respond to a Kimberly Police vehicle crash Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, along U.S. Highway 30 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

KIMBERLY — A Kimberly-Hansen police officer who was not wearing a seat belt was sent to the hospital after his patrol vehicle collided with a car that failed to yield at a stop sign, Idaho State Police said.

Hope Johnson, 20, of Twin Falls, stopped at the stop sign at U.S. Highway 30 while going south on 3400 East at 3:42 p.m. Monday, ISP said in a statement. Johnson then failed to yield, entered the intersection, and collided with Officer Tyson Damron's 2014 Ford Taurus patrol vehicle.

Both vehicles came to rest on the southbound shoulder of eastbound U.S. 30.

Johnson was wearing a seat belt and was not taken to a hospital. Damron was not wearing a seat belt and was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 were blocked for about two hours.

The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department said in a Tuesday morning Facebook post that Damron is "doing well" and that it hopes the Idaho Transportation Department puts a stop light at the intersection, known as Layne Pump Corner.

