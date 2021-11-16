Kimberly police chase and arrest man who said his car is a bomb

KIMBERLY — Police responded Tuesday to a report of a man acting irrationally in a residential neighborhood, then pursued the man until he was apprehended five miles south of town, the police chief said.

Kimberly Police Chief Jeff Perry told the Times-News that police were called to Van Buren Street West and Spruce Street at about 9:45 a.m. when the man — who told bystanders his car was a bomb — drove past them on Monroe Street.

At one point, the driver tried to ram a police cruiser with his car, Perry said.

Police followed the man south out of town, where he drove his car through residents' yards at Pleasant Valley Golf Course near the edge of Rock Creek Canyon, the chief said. The driver high centered his car in a ditch then bailed on foot.

He was arrested and taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center for injuries he received when he tangled with a barbed-wire fence during the foot chase, Perry said.

The driver, who is believed to be from Twin Falls, was released from the hospital and is back in police custody, Perry said that afternoon. No one else was injured.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0