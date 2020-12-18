Kimberly man sentenced for threatening to kill Twin Falls prosecutor

BOISE — A 23-year-old Kimberly man was sentenced this week to three years in federal prison for mailing a death threat to a Twin Falls prosecutor

Nathanael Michael West pleaded guilty to a charge of mailing threatening communications on July 13. He was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

According to court records, West admitted that on August 22, 2019, he sent a threatening letter through the United States Postal Service to a Twin Falls County deputy prosecutor. This prosecutor had successfully prosecuted West for crimes he previously committed. In profane and graphic terms, West wrote that he was going to get out of prison and kill the prosecutor and her family, a statement from U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said. West also threatened to kill a witness from a prior prosecution, the statement said.

According to court records, after the prosecutor received the letter, law enforcement officers interviewed West. During the interview, West admitted to sending the letter. West sent the letter from an Idaho Department of Correction prison where he is currently housed for other crimes. The 36-month sentence imposed for mailing threatening communications will begin after West has served his existing state sentence.