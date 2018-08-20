TWIN FALLS — A Kimberly man accused of dragging a woman alongside his truck and then running her over has pleaded guilty to the charges against him.
Vernon Massey, 42, was charged in February with felony aggravated battery and violating a no-contact order. He initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea Monday, eight days before his jury trial was set to begin.
The defense entered an Alford plea, which applies when a defendant accepts a plea agreement but does not necessarily admit his guilt. Massey also pleaded guilty Monday to one count of aggravated assault in a separate case.
"I kind of just want to get moving on with my life and get this put behind me,” Massey said at a court hearing. “I’ve spent eight months dealing with this now.”
The victim in the aggravated battery case, an acquaintance of Massey’s, told police he came to her house in February and said he wanted to talk, according to an affidavit from Massey’s arrest.
The woman said that when she approached the driver’s side door of Massey’s truck he grabbed her shirt and pulled her up into the open window, then started to drive down the road while still holding onto her shirt.
The victim told police she tried to get away from Massey but he was holding a hunting knife, according to the affidavit. She said she tried to keep up by running alongside the truck but eventually fell down when her shirt ripped. After she fell, the woman told police, a rear tire of the truck ran over her arm.
Injuries on the woman’s neck and arm matched her description of what happened, police said.
Massey later told police that he did remember driving off, but thought that the woman had “jumped down from his truck and was just fine,” according to the affidavit.
He faces up to 15 years in prison for the aggravated battery charge, up to 5 years in prison for the aggravated assault charge, and up to one year in county jail for the no-contact order violation.
As part of the plea agreement, the prosecutor’s office has agreed to recommend a minimum of four years and maximum of eight years in prison.
Massey will be sentenced on Nov. 26.
