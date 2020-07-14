Kimberly man pleads guilty to mailing threatening letter to Twin Falls deputy prosecutor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — A Kimberly man faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to threatening to kill a witness and a Twin Falls County deputy prosecutor.

Nathaniel Michael West, 23, pleaded guilty to mailing threatening communications, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis said in a Tuesday statement. West was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boise on Jan. 14. Sentencing is set for October 7 before U.S. District Judge Winmill at the federal courthouse in Boise.

According to court records, West admitted that on Aug. 22, 2019, he sent a threatening letter through the United States Postal Service to a Twin Falls County deputy prosecutor. This prosecutor had previously prosecuted West for crimes he committed. West stated in the letter that he was going to get out of prison and the kill the prosecutor and her family. West also threatened to kill a witness from a prior prosecution.

After the prosecutor received the letter, law enforcement officers interviewed West. During the interview, West confessed to sending the letter. West claimed he sent it out of anger and that he wanted scare the prosecutor and witness. West sent the letter from an Idaho Department of Correction facility, where he is currently housed for other crimes.