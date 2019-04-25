TWIN FALLS — A former day care owner from Kimberly was found guilty of misdemeanor injury to a child by a jury Thursday.
Brandi Olsen, 28, was charged with one count of felony injury to a child after neighbors found a toddler sleeping in her driveway the night of Aug. 2, 2018. A two-day trial for Olsen ended in the jury finding her not guilty of the felony charge, but guilty of a misdemeanor.
"It was definitely tough," jury foreman Andrea Tapia told the Times-News after the verdict. "But what we all agreed upon was fair and reflects the kind of standard we want for our community in child care and day care."
Sunset Child Care’s license was revoked in August by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare after police found a 2-year-old sleeping alone outside on Sunset Lane at about 10:45 p.m and children, a mix of child care clients and Olsen's own children, who appeared to be unsupervised inside the house.
Olsen did not answer the door initially, police said, and didn't come out of her locked bedroom until officers had searched every other room in the house. Olsen told police she had put the toddler in a playpen before going to her room and didn’t realize he had gotten out of the house.
Police said at the time that the house was filled with trash and several potential safety hazards.
In her testimony Wednesday, Olsen said she did not know why the child ended up outside. She said he did not have a history of trying to escape, and noted that she had previously refused to take on other children with a history of escaping as overnight clients.
Olsen said she typically checked on the sleeping children every half hour until about 11:30 p.m.
She also offered explanations for some of the things in the home police said they had concerns about, such as a locking mechanism on Olsen's door; police said such a lock would keep the children from being able to reach Olsen in an emergency, while Olsen said it was intended to keep her room private from child care clients.
Tapia said the jury was initially divided on whether Olsen should be found guilty or not guilty of the charge against her. The jury deliberated for more than two hours before reaching a unanimous verdict.
"There was definitely a good dialogue between all of us," Tapia said. "We all took the time to take into consideration what we felt was relevant to the situation."
